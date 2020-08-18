UrduPoint.com
Delegation Led By Sardar Sakhi Jan Calls On Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Delegation led by Sardar Sakhi Jan calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Baluchistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said the present government took all steps to bring the districts of the province at par with districts in other provinces for the welfare of the public.

He was talking to a delegation led by Sardar Sakhi Jan Sumalani at Governor House, a press release issued here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, the governor said that real leadership always work to serve people, adding that the real leadership was not only aware of the problems and worries faced by the people of areas but also find a lasting solution for them.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor of the problems and difficulties faced by the people of Surab, Basima, and Machh Bolan areas.

They said even in this modern age, the people were deprived of their basic facilities like education, health, and clean water.

The delegation also conveyed their concerns to the governor regarding the establishment of a campus of the Agricultural University at Dera Murad Jamali in Nasirabad.

Yasinzai listened to their problems and assured them that he would take all possible measures for the solution to their problems in the area.

