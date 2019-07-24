Delegation led by Shibli discuss motion against Sanjrani with Maulana Fazlur Rehman

A delegation led by Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Wednesday met leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the opposition's motion for removal of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation led by Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz Wednesday met leader of Jamiat Ulema islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the opposition 's motion for removal of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

The delegation included Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal who later told media persons that they came to exchange views with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to convince him to re-evaluate the situation in Senate and withdraw the resolution against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani.

They asked opposition to consider ways to reduce tension with the government over the matters in Senate.

Shibli said further contacts would be made with more political parties in the coming days.

He said basic aim of their meeting was to save the dignity of Senate.

However, he made it clear that the government was ready for election in the Senate.

Jamal Kamal said Sadiq Sanjrani belonged to his province and to his party Balochistan National Party (BAP).

"We came to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and put our request before him in view of the importance of Senate." He said the present situation in the Senate would affect the sanctity of the institution. If the current situation continued it would create similar problems in future as well.

He said he was hopeful that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would play a constructive and positive role.

To a question, Jam told that the treasury benches had also moved a resolution against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala a Senator from Pakistan Peoples Party.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the decision to bring a no confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was taken during the All Parties Conference (APC) held under his chairmanship.

More suggestions from the government should be given for consideration of the opposition, he added.