Delegation Led By Uzma Yaqoob Calls On Governor
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A delegation led by Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI)’s Uzma Yaqoob called on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Thursday.
During the meeting, the impact of climate change, youth policy, digital skills and expansion of environment-friendly activities were discussed.
On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail said that to ensure the protection of the interests of the people, there is a need for public-private partnership to promote people-friendly policies and deal with global warming.
He said that a civilized society moves forward and promotes equality by including people with disabilities and transgenders.
He said that by including the subject of environment in the education curriculum, the message could be conveyed to every home.
Governor Balochistan said that although Pakistan has no role in creating pollution, we are among the countries affected by global warming.
With the cooperation of international organizations, Pakistan could reduce the negative effects of climate change, he said.
He said that Governor House Quetta has played a significant role in the restoration of the ecosystem in the last one and a half hundred years.
We can proudly say that the maintenance of 8000 trees and plants in the Governor's House is an exemplary example of environmental protection, he said.
The Governor assured the representatives of various NGOs that Governor House Quetta would continue to support all environment-friendly efforts, education and development of modern skills.
APP/umr/arb.
