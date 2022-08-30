Delegation meets Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

A delegation of Daska notables including MPA Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Usman Khalid and others met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Daska notables including MPA Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Usman Khalid and others met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM office.

The CM assured to resolve the problems of Daska tehsil on a priority basis.

The current administrative position of the tehsil will be maintained and Daska will not be included in Wazirabad, he added.

He said that composite development would be carried out in the area and the government will also improve the standard of civic amenities, he added.

The delegation thanked Chief Minister Parvez Elahi for maintaining the current administrative position of tehsil Daska and said that he has won their hearts by accepting the demand.