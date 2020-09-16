Delegation meets minister

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said the Punjab government would soon introduce a bill pertaining to protection of transgenders in the Punjab Assembly

He expressed these views during a meeting with representatives of transgender community consisting of Asad Nawaz Chaudhry, Zanaya Chaudhry and Neeli Rana.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said the community should nominate a focal person so that the human rights department could provide better protection while the department was forming working groups from each community to protect their rights.

He said that the protection of rights of every community was among top priorities ofthe Punjab government, adding that the government was taking all possible steps for a peacefulenvironment across the province.