Delegation Of 100 Female Constables Visits PSCA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A delegation of 100 female constables undergoing training at the Chohang Training Center, accompanied by faculty members, made a study visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Wednesday.

During the visit, Safe City officers provided a detailed briefing on the authority's operations and demonstrated the workings of different departments. The officers received a comprehensive overview of the intelligent traffic management system, artificial intelligence, and modern communication systems.

They were also introduced to the e-challan system, the modern forensic evidence system, and the importance of evidence in investigations.

The delegation noted that visiting the Safe Cities Authority has become an essential component of police training courses, as the project plays a crucial role in changing the police culture and the use of modern technology has proven to be effective in crime suppression and traffic management.

