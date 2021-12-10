Delegation of 115th NMC course participants calls on CJP

UrduPoint.com

A delegation of National Management College comprising Rector, faculty members and course participants of 115th National Management Course (NMC) from various services/occupational groups of Civil Bureaucracy of Pakistan called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad on Friday as a part of their inland study tour

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad welcomed the delegation and said that bureaucracy being executive cadre of the country is mandated with task of execution of policies so as to address public grievances and provide them prompt relief. It has been observed that delays in decision making and reluctance to ensure effective service delivery not only burdens over the judiciary of the country, but also adds to the despondencies and miseries of the people.

He said that being the members of executive cadre they must gain adequate knowledge of administrative laws to dispense their duties independently, honesty and transparently in accordance with the law and the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

They must strive to gain full knowledge of the guidelines set by superior courts on administrative issues to serve the purpose of justice.

The Chief Justice also told them about the fundamental rights enunciated in the Constitution and emphasized the need of enforcement of fundamental rights so as to lessen the gap between the people and bureaucracy. He said that without good executive, good governance was not possible. Later, he answered the questions of the participants in an interactive session.

Dr Ijaz Munir Rector, National school of Public Policy thanked the Chief Justice on behalf of the participants for sparing time for them besides providing them with his valuable views and presented souvenir to the Chief Justice as token of remembrance and gesture of goodwill. The Chief Justice also reciprocated the gesture by presenting a memento on the occasion.

