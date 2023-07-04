Open Menu

Delegation Of 33rd Senior Management Course Visits Police Lines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 02:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of the 33rd Senior Management Course here on Tuesday visited Police Lines Headquarters.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani briefed the officers about steps taken by Rawalpindi Police to improve service delivery and performance standards.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SP Headquarters and SDPOs were also present on the occasion.

The delegation included senior officers of Pakistan Administrative, Provincial Management and Pakistan Police services, Inland Revenue, Finance Division, National Accountability Bureau and other institutions.

Rawalpindi Police are striving to provide the best service delivery to the citizens, the CPO said adding, "Welfare of the force is my top priority for which all possible steps are being taken."The participants of the delegation appreciated the initiatives taken for the welfare of the force and public service delivery.

