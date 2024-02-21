Delegation of 39th career management course visits commissioner’s office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A delegation comprising officers of the 39th career management course under training at National Institute of Management, Peshawar, visited the Commissioner's office, here on Wednesday.

On behalf of Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Ahmad Khan Niazi welcomed the officers and explained the historical, geographical and industrial aspects of the division.

He briefed the officers regarding Local Government, Land Revenue and Agriculture Department, record cultivation of cotton and other crops in the division.

He gave a briefing about the implementation of the price control mechanism and said that in the last two months, 12115 profiteers were in addition to imposing Rs 15 million fines besides this 36 cases were registered and 38 shops were sealed.

The Additional Commissioner Coordination provided details about the steps taken by the divisional district as well as police administration taken after the Jaranwala incident and hundred percent rehabilitation of the victims.

He said that 467 public welfare schemes were ongoing and about 67 % work on most of the schemes has been completed.

The officers were also informed about the future plans including repair and rehabilitation of Faisalabad Bypass Road, up-gradation of Surgical Emergency of Allied Hospital, constructed of park in place of the old vegetable market, Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover, up-gradation of Nishatabad- Gatwala road, repair and maintenance of Sargodha road, GTS chowk,

He further informed about the implementation of other public welfare projects in the division and said that 80 day care centers are functional in the government offices of the division.

On the instructions of the commissioner, separate washrooms have been allocated for women in the government offices. Quality education and training is being given to special children by setting up autism centers in divisional public schools. Apart from this, a state-of-the-art child development center has been established at the Red Crescent Maternity Hospital besides setting up a business facilitation center at Commissioner Complex.

He further said that various steps have been taken for urban beautification, work of wall paintings is in progress and over 1.1 million saplings have been planted across the division.

Special measures have been taken for Chinese security. There are numerous opportunities for the development of industries in Faisalabad while health and education sectors were being focused more intentionally.

The Additional Commissioner said that sports competitions are being organized in educational institutions and national level boys and girls competitions are being organized continuously.

The delegation was also briefed on the performance of the urban transport system, IT university, parks, etc.

He said that 419 water filtration plants were functional across the division.

The Additional Commissioner also answered the questions related to some departments of the officers.

Commemorative shields were also exchanged on this occasion.