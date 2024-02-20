Delegation Of 39th MCMC Calls On Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 05:34 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar met with a 16-member delegation of trainee officers from the 39th Mid-Career Management Course of the National Institute of Management in Islamabad at his office.
The Commissioner briefed the delegation on the historical, geographical, and cultural background of the Bahawalpur Division, providing detailed information on the region's geographical, economic, social, and developmental factors, including prospects. He also informed the trainee officers about ongoing development projects and addressed their queries.
Additional Commissioner Revenue Haq Nawaz Chohan and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmed Sher Gondal were also present at the occasion. The delegation of trainee officers included Mureed Hussain Jassra, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Ambreen Ali, Aqsa Liaqat, Hina Batool Gardezi, Syeda Saira Raza, Muhammad Junaid, Aamir Mahmood, Rana Fahad Javaid, Hayat Murtaza, Hammad Mahmood, Ansar Mahmood, Muhammad Sabir Khan, Nadeemullah, Muhammad Aadil, and Umair Mahmood.
