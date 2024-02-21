Delegation of 39th MCMC visits DC office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A delegation of the 39th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) Peshawar visited the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Office here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabasum, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the DC Islamabad, Rana Waqas Anwar.

During the session, the DC, on behalf of the Chief Commissioner's Office, shed light on the workings

of the ICT administration. The delegation was also given a comprehensive overview of the various departments within

the administration and briefed them on the pivotal role played by the district administration in Islamabad.

Expressing gratitude for the briefing, the team from Peshawar's 39th MCMC commended the efforts of the District Administration in Islamabad.

The exchange of knowledge and experiences was marked by mutual appreciation and

a shared commitment to effective governance.

On the occasion, DC Islamabad also presented a special shield to the head of the visiting delegation.

The visit aimed at a platform for dialogue and learning, allowing mid-career managers from Peshawar to gain valuable insights into the functioning of the Islamabad district administration. It highlighted the significance of inter-provincial exchanges in promoting cross-cultural understanding and enhancing administrative capabilities nationwide.