Open Menu

Delegation Of 39th MCMC Visits DC Office

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Delegation of 39th MCMC visits DC office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A delegation of the 39th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) Peshawar visited the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration Deputy Commissioner's (DC) Office here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabasum, the delegation was warmly welcomed by the DC Islamabad, Rana Waqas Anwar.

During the session, the DC, on behalf of the Chief Commissioner's Office, shed light on the workings

of the ICT administration. The delegation was also given a comprehensive overview of the various departments within

the administration and briefed them on the pivotal role played by the district administration in Islamabad.

Expressing gratitude for the briefing, the team from Peshawar's 39th MCMC commended the efforts of the District Administration in Islamabad.

The exchange of knowledge and experiences was marked by mutual appreciation and

a shared commitment to effective governance.

On the occasion, DC Islamabad also presented a special shield to the head of the visiting delegation.

The visit aimed at a platform for dialogue and learning, allowing mid-career managers from Peshawar to gain valuable insights into the functioning of the Islamabad district administration. It highlighted the significance of inter-provincial exchanges in promoting cross-cultural understanding and enhancing administrative capabilities nationwide.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Exchange Visit From

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

5 hours ago
 US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

13 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

13 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

13 hours ago
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

14 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

14 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

14 hours ago
 Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

14 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan