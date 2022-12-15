Delegation of Abasin column writers calls on Barrister Saif

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation of Abasin Column Writers Association led by renowned businessman Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi called on Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif here on Thursday.

The delegation was comprised Abid Akhtar Hassan, Alamgeer Afridi, Roshan Khattak, Wasim Shahid, Sahibzada Talha and Munawar Shah. During meeting, the delegation suggested proposals to establish an effective relation between information department and column writers association.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Saif highlighted significance of writers and saying that column writers have always strived to inform government about public opinion and issues of common man. He also urged them to continue efforts for orientation of authorities aiming welfare of people.

He also inform the delegation about steps taken by provincial government for betterment of people and added that suggestions and proposals of column writers would be considered properly.