UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Abbasin Column Writers Association Calls On KP Governor

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Delegation of Abbasin Column Writers Association calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Abbasin Column Writers Association led by Ziaul Haq Sarhadi on Monday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here at the Governor's House.

The delegation presented proposals to the governor regarding close and effective communication between the columnists and the government and for solution of the problems being faced by masses.

Speaking to the delegation, Governor Ghulam Ali said that columnists play an important role in highlighting public opinion and bringing out the problems hidden from the government.

Opinions and suggestions of columnists regarding government performance would be given importance, he said and assured the delegation that immediate steps would be taken to solve the problems being faced by them.

The delegation welcomed Governor Ghulam Ali's initiative to establish effective public relations.

The delegation was comprising senior journalist and columnist Amjad Aziz Malik, Abed Akhtar Hasan, Saleem Afaqi, Waseem Shahid, Roshan Khattak Khan, Syed Talha Saeed, Munawer Shah Munawer, Waqar Ahmed Awan, Saima Mehboob and other prominent columnists.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali From Government

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

1 hour ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

1 hour ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.