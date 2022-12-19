Delegation of Abbasin Column Writers Association calls on KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of Abbasin Column Writers Association led by Ziaul Haq Sarhadi on Monday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here at the Governor's House.

The delegation presented proposals to the governor regarding close and effective communication between the columnists and the government and for solution of the problems being faced by masses.

Speaking to the delegation, Governor Ghulam Ali said that columnists play an important role in highlighting public opinion and bringing out the problems hidden from the government.

Opinions and suggestions of columnists regarding government performance would be given importance, he said and assured the delegation that immediate steps would be taken to solve the problems being faced by them.

The delegation welcomed Governor Ghulam Ali's initiative to establish effective public relations.

The delegation was comprising senior journalist and columnist Amjad Aziz Malik, Abed Akhtar Hasan, Saleem Afaqi, Waseem Shahid, Roshan Khattak Khan, Syed Talha Saeed, Munawer Shah Munawer, Waqar Ahmed Awan, Saima Mehboob and other prominent columnists.