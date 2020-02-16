Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) A delegation of Afghan refugees called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Islamabad. They discussed matters pertaining to Afghan refugees.Speaking on the occasion, the UN Chief said Pakistan is one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world.

He said overall 2.7 million refugees are residing in Pakistan with 2.4 million registered refugees affected by the Afghan war.The Secretary General expressed gratitude to people and government of Pakistan over their heartfelt hospitality.

Representatives from Afghanistan, Yemen and Tajikstan were part of the delegation.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Islamabad to attend an international conference on Afghan refugees.

On arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and senior officers of the Foreign Office and the United Nations in Pakistan.