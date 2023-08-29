Delegation of American Consulate visits PDMA office

A delegation of the American Consulate visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab office, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation of the American Consulate visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab office, here on Tuesday.

The delegation toured the PDMA control room and reviewed the working.

PDMA Director General Imran Qureshi briefed the delegates about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in flood-hit areas and elucidated the operational framework of PDMA. He outlined the strategies employed for addressing and mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

Imran Qureshi said that medical camps, food, clean drinking water and other basic facilities were being provided in affected areas, adding that around 548 villages were affected by recent floods in which funds and logistics were being provided.

The DG informed the delegation about transparency in fund disbursement process in the affected areas and about audit report prepared by third party. He said that helping farmers by assessing crop damage was their priority. The PDMA was using all resources to restore the affected areas, he said and added that local and international organisations were associated with the PDMA.

The delegation was briefed about the plan to deal with natural calamities. Briefings were given on urban flooding, smog, heat wave, drought and other disasters. The delegation was informed about the locust attacks.

Later, PDMA DG Imran Qureshi presented a shield to the American Consulate delegation.