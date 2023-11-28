Open Menu

Delegation Of American Sikh Pilgrims Visits PSCA

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 06:55 PM

A delegation of American Sikh pilgrims visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Tuesday

A delegation of American Sikh pilgrims visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Tuesday.

The delegation consisted of 14 Sikh pilgrims who arrived from the United States. On this occasion, Operation Commander PPIC3 SP Muhammad Shafique welcomed the Sikh pilgrims' delegation, conducted a tour of various departments of the authority, and briefed about PSCA initiatives.

The pilgrims praised the excellent security arrangements at Sikh religious sites. The participants said that Pakistan is the land of angels, and the warm hospitality of Lahoris has won their hearts.

Earlier, another delegation of police officers from China’s Jiangsu Province visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority. The Deputy DG Public Security of Jiangsu Police led the eight members’ delegation. On this occasion, the Managing Director Safe Cities briefed the Chinese delegation about professional strategies and PSCA initiatives.

Chinese police officers were shown the working of different departments.

The MD Muhammad Ahsan Younas informed that Safe City helps law enforcement agencies for ensuring citizens protection. Due to the Emergency 15 call system, there has been an improvement in police response to emergency calls across the province. On this occasion, Punjab Police and Jiangsu Police reiterated their cooperation in modern policing and modern technology. Jiangsu Police can assist Punjab Police and Safe Cities Authority in artificial intelligence, drone monitoring, bodywear cameras, 5G network and data security. Deputy DG Public Security Jiangsu Police said that the Chinese police technical team will visit Lahore soon and provide all possible assistance to the Safe Cities.

