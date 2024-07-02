Open Menu

Delegation Of Anjuman –e-Tajiran Meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 09:01 PM

Delegation of Anjuman –e-Tajiran meet UC Chairman Azhar Shaikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) On the directives of central leader of Anjuman –eTaajiran Sindh Waqar Hameed Memon, Salahuddin Ghauri, Ali Raza, Sajid Solangi and Amjad Arain , Chairman HESCO Sub Committee Nasir Rajput and Coordinator Bilal Qadri called on Chairman UC 32 Azhar Shaikh in his office.

Different issues related to Shahi Bazar were discussed in the meeting.On the occasion Chairman HESCO Sub committee Nasir Rajput made the demand for lights at Shahi Bazar. On this , Chairman Azhar Shaikh provided lights to office bearers of Anjuman Tajran Sindh.

Office bearers of Anjuman Tajran expressed gratitude to HESCO for providing lights.

