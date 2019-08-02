Delegation of ANP calls on Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said the dignity and serving of political and social leaders is associated with public and aiding and mutual collaboration are the foundation of human society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said the dignity and serving of political and social leaders is associated with public and aiding and mutual collaboration are the foundation of human society.

He said society could be developed by serving affected people, backward, and deprived areas. Governor Balochistan shared these views while talking to a delegation of Pishin district's Barshure led by Awami National Party (ANP)'s provincial leader Muhammad Shafi Afghan at Governor House, said press release issued here.

The delegation consisted Haji Abdul Karim Khan, Jahangir Kakar, Saadullah Khan, Muhammad Anwar and Jahanzeb Khan Kakar.

On the occasion, Governor said people of far flung areas would get rid of problems including education, health and clean water after ensuring participation of majority of society in economic and social activities. He said democratic society could be strengthened on a durable basis.

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai assured the delegation that he would take measures to address problems being faced by them in the area.