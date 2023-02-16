Delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) meets DC

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said with support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) electric vehicles and establishment of green-ways will be encouraged

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said with support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) electric vehicles and establishment of green-ways will be encouraged.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of the ADB led by Lloyd.

Lloyd, while giving a briefing, said that the ADB wanted to operate 200 rickshaw (solar-powered mini-buses) in Sialkot besides building green-ways for pedestrians and cyclists in different areas of the city.

DC Adnan Mahmood said the ADB wanted to work with the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for manufacturing these vehicles at local level.

He added that the district administration would provide all possible support to the ADB for theproject approval, manufacturing, establishment of solar power centers and green-ways.