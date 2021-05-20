Delegation of ASPs meets IG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said protection of life and property of citizens and solution of their problems is the Primary responsibility of the department.

He issued these instructions while talking to trainee ASPs in a six-member delegation of 47 commons at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

The IG Punjab said an efficient use of modern technology was the need of the hour to improve servicedelivery, therefore, officials should use modern technology,professionalism and spirit of service.

DIG Headquarters Shehzada Sultan and DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera were also present.