UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of ASPs Meets IG Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Delegation of ASPs meets IG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said protection of life and property of citizens and solution of their problems is the Primary responsibility of the department.

He issued these instructions while talking to trainee ASPs in a six-member delegation of 47 commons at the Central Police Office here on Thursday.

The IG Punjab said an efficient use of modern technology was the need of the hour to improve servicedelivery, therefore, officials should use modern technology,professionalism and spirit of service.

DIG Headquarters Shehzada Sultan and DIG Operations Sohail Akhtar Sukhera were also present.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab

Recent Stories

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

29 minutes ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

1 hour ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

1 hour ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.