Delegation of ASPs visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of ASPs trained by the National Police academy visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Friday.

The 14 officers of the 50th Specialized Training Programme delegation were briefed by Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan.

Trainee Officers asked questions about Safe Cities working, challenges, and security improvements. The delegation was taken to various sections of IC3 namely, the operations monitoring centre, emergency call center, dispatch control center, and media center. The delegation was also briefed on Advanced Traffic Management System and Electronic Challan System.

MD PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan said :" We are transforming police into a fully equipped, motivated and modern law enforcement cum response unit.

Addressing the under training officer, the MD PSCA said, young officers should learn the law and have a comprehensive understanding of the various stages of the investigation. He added police officer had the power to treat the oppressed with respect, and officers should consider services as honesty and worship.

On this occasion, under training officer said, Safe City would be helpful in modern methods of investigation and suppression of crimes.

The visit concluded with the presentation of a souvenir shield from both sides.