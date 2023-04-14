UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of ASPs Visits PSCA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Delegation of ASPs visits PSCA

A delegation of ASPs trained by the National Police Academy visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of ASPs trained by the National Police academy visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Friday.

The 14 officers of the 50th Specialized Training Programme delegation were briefed by Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan.

Trainee Officers asked questions about Safe Cities working, challenges, and security improvements. The delegation was taken to various sections of IC3 namely, the operations monitoring centre, emergency call center, dispatch control center, and media center. The delegation was also briefed on Advanced Traffic Management System and Electronic Challan System.

MD PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan said :" We are transforming police into a fully equipped, motivated and modern law enforcement cum response unit.

Addressing the under training officer, the MD PSCA said, young officers should learn the law and have a comprehensive understanding of the various stages of the investigation. He added police officer had the power to treat the oppressed with respect, and officers should consider services as honesty and worship.

On this occasion, under training officer said, Safe City would be helpful in modern methods of investigation and suppression of crimes.

The visit concluded with the presentation of a souvenir shield from both sides.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Traffic Young Media From

Recent Stories

Xi tells Lula China's development will create oppo ..

Xi tells Lula China's development will create opportunities for Brazil

4 minutes ago
 Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic R ..

Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic Recovery, Financial Stability - ..

2 minutes ago
 US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmis ..

US Court Charges Teixeira With Retention, Transmission of Secret Information

2 minutes ago
 Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Pe ..

Norway Declares 15 Employees of Russian Embassy Personae Non Grata - Foreign Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab on sports. Wahab Riaz preside ..

Adviser to CM Punjab on sports. Wahab Riaz presides important meeting

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.