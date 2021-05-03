UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Bahawalpur Chamber Calls On Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:23 PM

Delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber calls on Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that all the problems of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) would be resolved on a priority basis and efforts were being taken for early establishment of Industrial Estate

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that all the problems of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) would be resolved on a priority basis and efforts were being taken for early establishment of Industrial Estate.

Talking to a delegation of BCCI that called on him at his office under the leadership of President Tanveer Mehmood here today, he said that investors would be facilitated and work on Industrial Estate would be paced up. He said that plan to link Bahawalpur with the M-5 motorway has been finalized.

Commissioner issued instructions regarding solving problems of BCCI.

Related Topics

Motorway Bahawalpur Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Slovenia journalists call for donations to fund ne ..

6 seconds ago

EU drug agency starts Covid jab evaluation for 12 ..

8 seconds ago

Commissioner directs legal action against SOPs vio ..

9 seconds ago

German man on trial for car attack on carnival

11 seconds ago

BFA seals shops over selling of expired, substanda ..

13 seconds ago

Two killed, three injured in Bajaur road mishaps

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.