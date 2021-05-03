Delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber calls on Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that all the problems of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) would be resolved on a priority basis and efforts were being taken for early establishment of Industrial Estate

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that all the problems of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) would be resolved on a priority basis and efforts were being taken for early establishment of Industrial Estate.

Talking to a delegation of BCCI that called on him at his office under the leadership of President Tanveer Mehmood here today, he said that investors would be facilitated and work on Industrial Estate would be paced up. He said that plan to link Bahawalpur with the M-5 motorway has been finalized.

Commissioner issued instructions regarding solving problems of BCCI.