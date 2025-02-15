Delegation Of Bahrain To Visit Pakistan From February 16 To 19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) At the special invitation of the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam will lead a high-level parliamentary delegation on an official visit to Pakistan from February 16 to 19.
During the four-day visit, the delegation will engage in high-level meetings in Islamabad, said a news release issued here by the Nation Assembly Secretariat.
The Bahraini Speaker and his accompanying delegation will call on the President Asif Ali Zardari; Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif; Chairman Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani; Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq; and the Convener and members of the Pakistan-Bahrain Friendship Group in the National Assembly, along with other political and parliamentary leaders.
These meetings will focus on strengthening parliamentary ties, enhancing bilateral cooperation and discussing matters of mutual interest in the region.
Bahrain is a close and trusted friend of Pakistan, with relations rooted in shared religious, cultural and historical values.
This visit by the Speaker of Bahrain marks an important milestone in further strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across various sectors.
During their stay, the Bahraini parliamentary delegation will also visit various cultural and historical sites in Islamabad, further fostering people-to-people connections between the two nations.
