Delegation of Bajaur calls on Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A 60-member delegation of the merged district of Bajaur called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House here Friday.

The delegation discussed in detail ways and means regarding the problem being faced by them in the District. They apprised the Governor about the prolonged load-shedding, lack of educational facilities and trade related issues in their area.

The Governor told the delegation that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking his personal interest in the problems of the merged districts. He urged the local leaders to play their role for peace and law and order in the district,The promises made to the people of the merged tribal districts will be fulfilled, the Governor said. He said steps have been taken for developing infrastructure in the merged tribal areas in the field of education, health, developing grounds, roads and ensuring other basic facilities to the people.