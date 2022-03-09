Delegation of Baluchistan Information Dept visits KPIC

As many as Eight-member delegation of Information Department Baluchistan led by Additional Secretary Information Baluchistan, Naseer Khan Mandokhail Wednesday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as Eight-member delegation of Information Department Baluchistan led by Additional Secretary Information Baluchistan, Naseer Khan Mandokhail Wednesday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC).

Commissioner KPIC, Riaz Khan Daudzai welcomed and briefed the delegation about performance of provincial information commission and said"Role of Right to Information (RTI) is vital to ensure transparency and accountability in functioning of public bodies."He informed them about functioning and powers of the commission and responsibilities of Public Information Officers. He said that since inception of commission, a total of 22356 requests have so far been received amongst which 9097 been converted to complaints.

The Commission has disposed 7927 complaints while 1170 were in process of adjudication.