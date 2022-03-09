UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Baluchistan Information Dept Visits KPIC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Delegation of Baluchistan Information Dept visits KPIC

As many as Eight-member delegation of Information Department Baluchistan led by Additional Secretary Information Baluchistan, Naseer Khan Mandokhail Wednesday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as Eight-member delegation of Information Department Baluchistan led by Additional Secretary Information Baluchistan, Naseer Khan Mandokhail Wednesday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC).

Commissioner KPIC, Riaz Khan Daudzai welcomed and briefed the delegation about performance of provincial information commission and said"Role of Right to Information (RTI) is vital to ensure transparency and accountability in functioning of public bodies."He informed them about functioning and powers of the commission and responsibilities of Public Information Officers. He said that since inception of commission, a total of 22356 requests have so far been received amongst which 9097 been converted to complaints.

The Commission has disposed 7927 complaints while 1170 were in process of adjudication.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Acquiring modern education need of hours to deal w ..

Acquiring modern education need of hours to deal with future challenges: MPA Aye ..

2 minutes ago
 Development schemes worth Rs 2.544 bln approved

Development schemes worth Rs 2.544 bln approved

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt starts transport facility for students, co ..

KP Govt starts transport facility for students, colleges staff in NMDs

2 minutes ago
 'Task force formed to enhance, strengthen surveill ..

'Task force formed to enhance, strengthen surveillance against LSD spread'

2 minutes ago
 'Brothers forever': many in Serbia back Russia ami ..

'Brothers forever': many in Serbia back Russia amid global outcry

6 minutes ago
 Minister asks for taking appropriate measures to c ..

Minister asks for taking appropriate measures to control spread of LSD

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>