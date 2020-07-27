UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Beauty Salon Association Calls On Sindh LG Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:57 PM

A delegation of Beauty Salon Association Monday called on Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at Ali House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Beauty Salon Association Monday called on Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at Ali House.

Secretary Local Government Roshan Sheikh, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalawani were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Talking to the Minister, members of the delegation said that due to several months of lockdown, the stoves in the houses of the employees have gone out and most of them belong to the poor and middle class.

Nasir said that the Government would decide to open beauty parlors after the consultation of health department.

He said that people from all walks of life have been affected by coronavirus but economic activities could be allowed under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that all the provinces were implementing the guidelines and all sympathies of Sindh Government were with the business community.

The delegation include Mona Jamal,Nadia Hussain, Shaista Margoob, Ayesha Mohsin and Afshan Rashid.

Justice Of Peace District South Karachi Muhammad Aman Pir and social figure Sahibzada Shehzad Khan were also present in the meeting.

