Delegation Of Beef, Mutton Association Calls On Hamza Shafqat

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 06:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) A delegation of Beef and Mutton Association led by President of Beef Haji Sarmad Siddique and Naseebullah met Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat on Friday.

The delegation of Beef and Mutton Association said that a committee was formed to analyze the livestock market in the Price Control Committee meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office. In which representatives of Labor Department, Industry Department, DC Office and Beef and Mutton Association went to the cattle market and bought animals and determined the price after slaughtering them.

The delegation said that the demand of Beef and Mutton Association is that the price list should be issued in the light of the report of the analysis committee.

They said that raids on butchers' shops, fines and arrests have been started as soon as Ramadan begins, this was causing concern among members of the Beef and Mutton Association.

They said that the series of raids on butchers' shops should be stopped and a new price list should be issued to them.

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqat listened carefully to the problems of the representatives of Beef and Mutton Association and assured them to solve their problems, saying that our effort would be to provide maximum relief to the people and save the butchers from loss.

The Beef and Mutton Association announced the postponement of its protest after the commissioner assured to resolve the issues.

More Stories From Pakistan