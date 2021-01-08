UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Beekeepers Exporters Call On KP Governor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of All Pakistan Beekeepers Exporters and Honey Traders Association Friday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House.

The two sides discussed the importance of the Prime Minister's Blaine Honey Tree Project in the province while problems and challenges being faced by the people attached with the honey business were also discussed.

The delegation presented various proposals regarding production of export quality honey through a world class testing process. They also suggested vocational training, health of people associated with the honey business to improve the quality of honey.

The meeting also discussed in detail the measures such as creating a conducive environment and creating awareness among the people about beekeeping and honey production.

The Governor said that the best quality cabbage honey is found in Pakistan, berry honey is preferred all over the world and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has great potential in berry honey production.

He said that making the testing of honey in line with international standards would significantly increase the production and export of honey in the country.

The delegation included representatives of the association President Saleem Khan, General Secretary Sherzaman Momand and Senior Vice President Sheikh Gul Badshah while Additional Secretary to Governor Saif-ul-Islam, Director General PCSIR and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

