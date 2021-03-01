UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Best Buy Calls On Commissioner, 10 Wheelchairs Donated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday said that public-private partnership was pertinent in uplifting the deprived section of the society.

He made these remarks while talking to a delegation of Best Buy Shopping Mall at his office here.

Commissioner said that contributions of philanthropists for the welfare of deserving people were appreciable.

Chairman Best Buy Shopping Mall Salman Arshad handed over 10 wheelchairs for deserving persons to Commissioner Bahawalpur Division. Commissioner appreciated the donation made by Best Buy Shopping Mall.

More Stories From Pakistan

