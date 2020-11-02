UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Bikers Visits Central Library Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Delegation of bikers visits Central Library Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A delegation of bikers from various parts of the country visited Central Library Bahawalpur here on Monday.

Chief Librarian Rana Javed Iqbal welcomed the delegation and apprised them about the history of the Central Library Bahawalpur.

The delegation also visited the exhibition being held at the library wherein books on Uswa-e-Hasna (PBUH) are put on display in connection with Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

The delegation visited various sections of the library. At the end, they planted a sapling in the lawn of library at memento of their visit.

