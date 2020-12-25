Delegation of Bishops, Pastors call on DIG operations

A delegation of prominent Bishops, Pastors and religious leaders from Christian community called on DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A delegation of prominent Bishops, Pastors and religious leaders from Christian community called on DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, here on Thursday.

The DIG Operations expressed his strong commitment to make the celebrations of Christmas peaceful in collaboration and coordination of Christian Community. He acknowledged the commendable contributions and sacrifices of Christian members of the Lahore Police for maintaining peace in the city.

Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore Police will ensure foolproof security arrangements and complete protection of Christian community and its celebrations on Christmas.

According to the devised Christmas security plan of Lahore Police Operations Wing, as many as 5,000 personnel including 143 Upper Subordinates, 478 Head Constables along with teams of Elite force, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and police personnel in plain dress will be deputed at churches and related places across the city, he said and added that all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs will personally supervise the security arrangements and brief the deputed Police officers and officials so as to ensure foolproof security of the churches, Christmas Bazaars, parks and recreational places in different areas of the city.

The DIG Operations directed the Police officers to implement the security plan for churches and parks under their own supervision by deputing snipers and commandos for the security of churches of sensitive category. He further said that three layers security would be provided to all the persons visiting churches on Christmas Day and walk-through gates, metal detectors will be used for body search and checking purposes.

He said that teams of Elite force, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit along with personnel of Police Stations will ensure effective patrolling around these churches, Christmas Bazaars and residential areas of the Christian community.

Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs to personally visit these points to review the security arrangements on Christmas Day. He said no one would be allowed to enter Church premises without complete checking and volunteers of Christian community trained by Lahore Police will help to identify the visiting citizens. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Units would ensure continuous patrolling around churches, he said and added that snipers will be deputed on the roofs of churches and vantage points to keep a vigilant eye on all the activities around whereas parking will be restricted to a safe distance well away from churches to ensure security.

He requested the citizens particularly Christian community to wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain proper physical distance to avoid any risk of Coronavirus.

Members of delegation expressed their complete satisfaction over the comprehensive security arrangements made by Lahore Police.

Bishop Shahid Miraj, Pastor Imran Samuel, Pastor William, Edison Benjamin, Revend Doctor Majeed Abel, Father Ayyub Rehmat, Danish Daniel, Irshaad Ashknaaz, Moras Bashir and the members of Salvation Army Church were included in the delegation.

SSP Operations Lahore Ahsan Saifullah, SP Security Sardar Mavarhan Khan and other Police officers were present on this occasion.