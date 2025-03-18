Delegation Of Border Trade Union,Truck Union Call On DC Ketch
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A delegation of Border Trade Union and Truck Union met with Deputy Commissioner Ketch Bashir Ahmed Bareach on Tuesday.
Related issues and difficulties were discussed in detail during the meeting.
The delegation apprised the Deputy Commissioner of the challenges faced in transport, trade and border matters.
The Deputy Commissioner listened carefully to all the issues of the delegation and assured immediate and practical steps to resolve them.
He assured the delegation that efforts would be made to fulfill all legitimate demands as soon as possible so that the difficulties being faced by the public and the business community could be reduced.
On this occasion, the Truck Union also apprised DC Ketch of the difficulties being faced by transporters in transporting goods through trucks and other heavy vehicles in the district.
The Deputy Commissioner said that the government is committed to the welfare of the people and the concerned institutions would be directed to cooperate in resolving the problems.
The importance of cooperation and collaboration was emphasized in the meeting to ensure regional development and stability.
