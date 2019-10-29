UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Bright Students To Visit China Under PMYA Programme On Nov 2

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:17 PM

Delegation of bright students to visit China under PMYA programme on Nov 2

A delegation of bright students would visit China from November 6 to 12 under Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYA) aiming to give them exposure to learn and benefit from the experiences of China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of bright students would visit China from November 6 to 12 under Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYA) aiming to give them exposure to learn and benefit from the experiences of China.

According to an official, the main focus of the visit would be to conduct in depth studies especially in the fields of education, health and economy.

He said that the students have been divided into four groups, every group was comprised of�25 members adding that they will be informed about the achievements of China in different departments.

He said that during the visit they will be guided about the Chinese entrepreneurship culture, setting up of special economic zones and their achievements in the eradication of poverty in China.

He said the members of the delegation were being selected on merit and transparent way.

He said that PMYA has made a comprehensive strategy for the uplift of youth by initiating several projects for them, adding that PTI government was focusing to bring institutional change to achieve socio-economic empowerment of youth.

