Delegation of British Council calls on DIG Operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of the British Council Lahore led by its Security Head Mrs Debbie called on DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed here on Thursday and discussed security matters related to the British Council.

The DIG Operations said the police were making all out efforts to provide comprehensive security to the foreign offices in the city, including the British Council.

The delegation appreciated efforts of the DIG for providing foolproof security to foreign offices. Separately, the DIG awarded Rs 10,000 along with commendation certificate to constable Rizwan Ali for his honesty as he returned Rs 500,000 to owner Abdul Sattar.