Delegation Of British Council Visits IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar has said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has a conducive environment for all teachers, employees, and students.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur provides equal employment opportunities to all faculty, staff, and students without discrimination and adheres to national and international standards for their protection.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while talking to a delegation from British Council Pakistan. The delegation included Hamza Salim Senior Program Manager, Samina Sardar Head of Child Protection, and Varda Dar Program Manager.

Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Registrar Muhammad Shajiur Rehman, Dr. Kaniz Rabia Associate Professor Department of Physics, Director Financial Assistants Prof. Dr. Ariba Khan, Director Media and Public Relations Shahzad Ahmad Khalid were present on this occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has excellent relations with the British Council and so far a large number of teachers of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur are under the UK education Gateway for Teachers and Scotland Pakistan Scholarship for Young Women and Girls.

On this occasion, the British Council delegation expressed their satisfaction regarding the safeguarding policy in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and said that cooperation related to educational development will be promoted in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar said that the relevant committees are active and diligent in implementing anti-harassment policy and anti-drugs policy under the policy of the Higher Education Commission in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Later, the members of the delegation visited the Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and the College of Art and Design and appreciated the ongoing teaching and research activities at the university.

