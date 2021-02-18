UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Brohi Academy Calls On Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday urged the intellectuals that they should highlight positive and a true image of nation in the Global Village based on its cultural identity and humanity

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday urged the intellectuals that they should highlight positive and a true image of nation in the Global Village based on its cultural identity and humanity.

He expressed these view while talking a delegation of Brohi academy Pakistan Quetta led by its General Secretary Abdul Qayyum Sausan Brohi called on him at Governor House here.

Governor said it was important to bring knowledge of new generation about antiquities and relics because only by preserving and restoring these archaeological sites Balochistan could become a tourist destination from all over the world.

He said that Balochistan was of special importance due to its geography and natural resources saying that so it was important that from the point of view of the people, their social history and archaeological aspects should be brought to the fore.

Governor Yasinzai has said that by promoting tourism, we could draw the attention of whole world's people towards to the beauty of Balochistan and especially to archaeology.

General Secretary of Brohii Academy Susan Brohi informed Governor Balochistan about the problems facing Brohi Academy and demanded that land be provided for construction of new building of Brohi AcademyThe Governor of Balochistan listened to their concerns and assured his support in this regard.

