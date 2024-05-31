Delegation Of Buddhist Monks Called On Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 08:47 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A delegation representing Buddhist monks of Sri Lanka called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi here Friday and discussed matters of mutual interests including promotion of tourism between two countries.
The delegation that was led by Sri Lankan Minister for Religious and Culture also visited various sections of historic Governor House.
Kundi also informed the delegation about history of KP and preservation of Buddha era relics that are situated in the province.
He told that each year followers of Buddhism visit northern areas of Pakistan for mediation and to witness relics and artifacts of Buddha era that are safety protected and preserved in KP. Governor said that relics of Buddha era are well preserved in northern areas in form of Gandhara art.
The delegation expressed gratitude to Governor for his hospitality and lauded the efforts of government to preserve artifacts of Buddha era in various areas of the province.
