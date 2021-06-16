UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Business Community Calls On Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 08:22 PM

Delegation of business community calls on Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that Balochistan province secures special importance not only in terms of its location but also due to vast investment opportunities for international and national investors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that Balochistan province secures special importance not only in terms of its location but also due to vast investment opportunities for international and national investors.

He said the industry has a bright chances of increasing its productivity and it will provide people vast opportunities of employment.

Governor expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the business community led by President of Chaman Chamber of Commerce, Haji Jalat Khan at the Governor's House.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor said that in view of the economic and trade changes taking place in the near future, we should focus on the functioning of technical institutes in the province and teaching modern skills to our new generation so that the industrial and commercial sectors can be modernized.

Replying to a question, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the government as well as the people should play their full role in ensuring the attendance of teachers and doctors in district level government institutions.

"We are aware of the problems and difficulties faced by the traders of Chaman", he said the closure of business centers and Taftan and Chaman borders has severely affected all walks of life due to the deadly coronavirus, but the government is utilizing all available resources to revive all trade and business activities for economic stability.

Related Topics

Balochistan Governor Business Chaman Chamber Amanullah Khan Commerce All Government Industry Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gla ..

13 minutes ago

Rangers conducts snap checking

5 minutes ago

Dacoit arrested after encounter

5 minutes ago

Mining Company Discovers Diamond in Botswana That ..

5 minutes ago

SBP condoles death of former Olympian wrestler Sir ..

5 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces result of ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.