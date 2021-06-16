Delegation of business community calls on Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that Balochistan province secures special importance not only in terms of its location but also due to vast investment opportunities for international and national investors

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Wednesday said that Balochistan province secures special importance not only in terms of its location but also due to vast investment opportunities for international and national investors.

He said the industry has a bright chances of increasing its productivity and it will provide people vast opportunities of employment.

Governor expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the business community led by President of Chaman Chamber of Commerce, Haji Jalat Khan at the Governor's House.

Talking to the delegation, the Governor said that in view of the economic and trade changes taking place in the near future, we should focus on the functioning of technical institutes in the province and teaching modern skills to our new generation so that the industrial and commercial sectors can be modernized.

Replying to a question, Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the government as well as the people should play their full role in ensuring the attendance of teachers and doctors in district level government institutions.

"We are aware of the problems and difficulties faced by the traders of Chaman", he said the closure of business centers and Taftan and Chaman borders has severely affected all walks of life due to the deadly coronavirus, but the government is utilizing all available resources to revive all trade and business activities for economic stability.