Delegation Of Business Community Led By Governor Visits Naval Unit

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Delegation of business community led by Governor visits Naval Unit

A delegation of business community headed by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited the Naval Unit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of business community headed by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited the Naval Unit.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the delegation included prominent business community leaders Siraj Qasim Teli, Aqeel Karim Dhedi and Sardar Yasin Malik.

On the occasion, Governor reviewed the packing and distribution of ration bags. It is important to note that the packing and distribution of ration bags under the supervision of Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas is in progress.

The Governor said that the Pak Navy is doing a great job for the service of humanity. The whole nation will have to fight collectively to face the global challenge like Corona. The role of Pakistan Army, Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies in this regard is commendable. He paid tributes to the Pakistan Navy for its untiring efforts.

He informed that the Federal government is also going to distribute ration bags among the needy people.

