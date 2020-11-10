Delegation of businessman meets MNA Sheikh Khurrum Shahzad

Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurrum Shahzad has said a summary to withdraw import duty on yarn has been prepared which will be approved very soon

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurrum Shahzad has said a summary to withdraw import duty on yarn has been prepared which will be approved very soon.

Talking to a delegation of businessman here on Tuesday, he said the government was working on disease resistant and high yielding cotton seeds which would help in enhancing cotton production.

He said due to the business-friendly policies of the incumbent government the textile andconstruction sectors were working with full capacity which had created millions of new jobopportunities.