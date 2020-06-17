Delegation of Businessmen called on DC Bajaur

A delegation of business community called on Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao here at DC Office Khar on Wednesday and discussed in detail the present situation and implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial Government

Haji Lali Shah Pakhtunyar, President of Khar Bazaar, discussed in detail the current situation of coronavirus and the problems were being faced by various markets, businessmen, traders in Bajaur district.

Sufi Hameed, Muhammad Zaman, Habibullah and other business community officials were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao assured to hear and solve the problems of food items in Bajaur district and the problems of different markets of Bajaur district.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao while talking to the delegation of business community said that the district administration should support them in Bajaur in the current situation of Coronavirus. He also assured the business community that all the problems being faced by them would be resolved on priority basis. The delegation also assured Deputy Commissioner Bajaur for extending all out support as far as preventive measures and implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial Government. DC Bajaur thanked the delegation for extending due support to the district administration.