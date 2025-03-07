Delegation of Cable Operators Association calls on Information Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A delegation of the Cable Operations Association called on Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar here on Friday.

The two sides discussed various issues faced by the cable industry and explored different options to resolve them, said a news statement.

On the occasion, the delegation briefed the minister about the problems faced by the industry.

Tarar assured them of resolving their issues on priority.

He called the cable operators an important source of providing the public access to information.

The minister acknowledged their role in providing information to the people through news, educational programs, documentary.