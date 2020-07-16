UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Cable Operators Association Calls On Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Delegation of Cable Operators Association calls on Sindh Governor

A delegation of Cable Operators Association called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Cable Operators Association called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Thursday.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and Member Provincial Assembly Jamal Siddiqui were also present on the occasion while the delegation was led by Association President Khalid Arain, said a spokesperson to the Governor.

They discussed issues related to cable operators, issues with K-Electric, steps of underground cabling, preparation of SOPs in this regard and other relevant issues of mutual interest.

The governor said that the agreement between the cable operators and K-Electric was welcoming and the most difficult issues could be resolved through dialogue.

He said that everyone should give priority to the interest of the citizens of Karachi so that maximum facilities could be provided to them.

The governor said that cable operators had an important role to play in keeping the public informed and providing entertainment.

He directed that the pace of underground cabling with the NOC of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation should be expedited.

The Mayor said that the awkward bunches wires were obstacles in the beautification of the city.

He said that in the larger interest of the city, he was ready to issue NOC for underground cabling work.

The delegation apprised the Governor of Sindh of the discussions with K-Electric and said that an agreement has been reached with K-Electric that the cables on the poles will not be cut while the cables on these poles will be gradually laid underground.

The delegation further said that in this regard work has been started by DHA and in the last 30 days 30 km cables have been laid underground.

The delegation said that they are also starting this work in the red zone while paving the roads dug for underground cabling.

