Delegation Of CEWRI Calls On VC IUB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A delegation from the Climate Energy and Water Research Institute of the National Agriculture Research Center visited the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The delegation members met Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar in his office. On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, Director Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies and Department of Horticulture, Dr. Muhammad Amin, and Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq gave a detailed briefing.

During the visit field experimental trials for the possible implementation of the Response Drip Irrigation System, known as new generation smart irrigation saving technologies for fruit trees, and orchards, the amount of water we save in drip irrigation technology. Save more than 50 percent water; this technology is used in vegetables, fruit trees, field crops, etc.

Islamia University Bahawalpur has several plans to install "Model Demonstration Field Trials" for the Response Drip Irrigation System. Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur appreciated the efforts and cooperation of Pakistan Agricultural Research Center Islamabad.

A detailed presentation was given by Dr. Bashir Ahmed, Director, of Climate, Energy, and Water Resources, National Agricultural Research Centre, Islamabad. Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur appreciated providing opportunities to students, researchers, scientists, and early career researchers on climate, energy, and water resources, National Agricultural Research Center Islamabad.

Finally, being the focal person of this joint project between the National Agricultural Research Center and Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Wajid Naseem Jatoi, Director International Center for Climate Change, food Security and Sustainability thanked the delegation for their visit and provided support in capacity building and teaching and research through practical cooperation between the two institutions. Later, the members of the delegation also visited the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. The members of the delegation met Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, Director Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, and praised his team's efforts at the Institute of Desert Studies to improve the desert ecosystem.

