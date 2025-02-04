Delegation of Chitral Bar Association calls on CJP

A delegation of the Chitral Bar Association, led by its President, Mr. Sajid Ullah, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) A delegation of the Chitral Bar Association, led by its President, Mr. Sajid Ullah, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and stated that, as part of his commitment to strengthening access to justice in remote areas, he will visit Bonni (Chitral).

He emphasized the essential role of both the bench and the bar in ensuring an effective dispensation of justice, highlighting that their collaboration is fundamental to upholding the rule of law.

He reiterated that without the support and cooperation of the legal fraternity, the objective of a fair and efficient justice system cannot be fully realized.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice for his time and apprised him of the challenges faced by the Chitral Bar Association and litigants and capacity-building initiatives for bar members, particularly given the geographical remoteness of the Chitral district.

In response, the Chief Justice assured the delegation of his commitment in addressing their concerns under the Access to Justice program.

Additionally, he instructed the Federal Judicial academy to organize training programs for the legal practitioners of Chitral through a Professional Development Course under Continuing Legal education (CLE), aimed at enhancing their legal expertise and professional growth.