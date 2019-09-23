Delegation of Christian Community calls on CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday said it was responsibility of provincial government to ensure protection of all minority communities including Christian Community in respective areas of province.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Masihi brother led by minority member of provincial Assembly (MPA) Johnson Ashraf called on him at CM Office, said press release issued here.

Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said all settlers' minority communities have equal rights in province and regime has responsible to protect them in respective areas of province.

He said minority community religious quota would be fulfilled in at their worship places for ensuring protection of their rights in province.

The delegation also informed Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan about problems being faced by them in respective areas.

Chief Minister Balochistan assured them that he would take measures to address their problems on which the delegation thanked Jam Kamal for listening their problems and addressing them.