Delegation of Civil Services Academy Lahore visits University of Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) A delegation from the Civil Services academy Lahore visited the University of Sargodha and met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas. The delegation comprised 62 probationary officers from the Common Training Program along with two instructors.

The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, along with various university officials and heads of academic departments. Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas briefed the delegation on the ongoing educational, research, and developmental initiatives at the University of Sargodha, highlighting key projects under the Public-Private Partnership model. He elaborated significant steps taken to modernize academic and research activities, ensuring their alignment with contemporary needs.

The Vice Chancellor also shed light on major university projects, including the completion of the Solar Energy Project, the commercialization of Khush Aab Water, the establishment of modern cafeterias under BOT Model, and the Waheed Wain Incubation Center—an initiative aimed at introducing students’ business ideas to the market.

Additionally, he discussed partnerships with various national and international institutions and the university’s increasing role in regional development through community service initiatives.

He emphasized that the university is not only imparting education but also instilling ethical values to nurture responsible citizens. Providing skill-based, high-quality education remains a top priority, he said.

During the session, delegation members engaged in discussions with the Vice Chancellor, asking various questions and appreciating the university’s progressive initiatives.

The delegation later visited key university facilities, including the Waheed Wain Incubation Center, gym, Wazir Agha library, and newly established cafeterias, along with academic departments.