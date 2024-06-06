Delegation of Cotton Ginner Association meets Ch Shafay

A delegation of Pakistan Cotton Ginner Association on Thursday met with the Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to discuss matters pertaining to excise highway tax on ginning factories, imported cotton seed, tax on binola, and other issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Pakistan Cotton Ginner Association on Thursday met with the Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to discuss matters pertaining to excise highway tax on ginning factories, imported cotton seed, tax on binola, and other issues.

The delegation demanded construction of a new industrial estate in Multan.

The provincial minister assured them that the problems of the Cotton Ginners Association and ginning factories would be addressed on priority basis.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that sugar mill owners earn billions of rupees every year but do not pay the farmers for years. He emphasized that cotton is a cash crop and that farmers need to be made aware of this fact.

He also mentioned that the textile sector is a major source of employment. Garment City is being built on an area of 2,000 acres near Lahore to promote the textile sector. A business Facilitation Center has been set up in Multan for the convenience of industrialists, with officers from 25 Federal and provincial departments performing duties there, he added.

The Minister ordered a survey for the establishment of a new industrial estate on barren land in Multan.

The delegation included the Chairman of the Pakistan Cotton Ginner Association, Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, Sohail Haral, Muhammad Akram, and others. MD PSIC Sidra Younis, Senior Economic Adviser Javed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Commerce, and other officers were also present.