Delegation Of Course Participants Of National Security, War Course Visit Supreme Court

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 08:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :A delegation of more than 220 participants of National Security and War Course 2020, including faculty members of National Defence University, Islamabad headed by Major General Inayat Hussain and officers of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Civil Service Officers and Military Officers from the friendly countries at National Defence University, Islamabad, visited the Supreme Court of Pakistan here on Friday.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Senior Puisne Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan graced the occasion and addressed the delegation.

Major General Inayat Hussain, Chief Instructor, National Defence University thanked Justice Gulzar Ahmed on his own behalf and on behalf of the participants. The delegation presented souvenir to Hon'ble Judge and extended thanks for sparing time for them. Justice Gulzar also reciprocated the gesture by presenting a memento on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

