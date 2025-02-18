Delegation Of CUST Students Visits Safe City Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 10:22 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A delegation of students from the Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) visited Safe City Islamabad on Tuesday to gain insights into its advanced security and surveillance system.
A public relations officer told APP that, following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Safe City Islamabad officers welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the operations of the command and control center, data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, the online women police station, and the police operations center hall.
Furthermore, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad plays a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, online women police station, and the "Pucar-15" helpline.
The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of Safe City cameras in the city. These modern cameras play a crucial role in ensuring public safety, preventing crimes, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.
Face recognition cameras have been installed at the city's entry and exit points, significantly aiding in identifying suspicious individuals, he maintained.
The delegation acknowledged the Islamabad Police's advanced technical system and its benefits, expressing special gratitude to the DG Safe City and his team for the successful visit.
